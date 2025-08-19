Easily Remove Urine Smells From Clothes With A Common Pantry Staple

Accidents happen. That's just the reality of living, whether you've got a new puppy on the loose, a toddler being potty trained, or any of other life's tricky phases going on, you may end up with urine on clothing. Unfortunately, tossing urine-stained clothes in the washer with regular detergent doesn't always solve the problem entirely — even if the washer gets rid of the appearance of the stain, the pungent odor can remain. To effectively eliminate urine smells from clothes, you only need one ingredient from your kitchen cupboard: baking soda.

Baking soda has countless uses, including ways you have never thought of, but one of the best is neutralizing odors. When in contact with urine, baking soda's alkalinity reacts with uric acid's stinky-carrying molecules, chemically altering and neutralizing the scent; that's why baking soda is often prescribed for absorbing bad odors in the home. It also absorbs moisture, stopping the urine from spreading and setting in the fabric's fibers. And thankfully, baking soda is generally safe for most fabrics, but always check care instructions before treating. We'll walk you through how to use baking soda to eliminate smells from urine accidents.