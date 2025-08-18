The Property Brothers Reveal The One Design Flaw That Makes A Kitchen Look Cheap

Nobody wants a space in their home to look or feel cheap, and a kitchen that's an eyesore can have a major impact on the look and feel of the rest of the house. Plus, cheap material can actually impede the functionality of your space. If you are wanting to move soon or can't quite put your finger on what's causing your home to feel less luxe, one cheap design flaw in the kitchen that can impact the sale of your home and the usefulness of the room is loose or crooked cabinetry.

Homeowners that are looking for an inexpensive remodel may end up going with a DIY option they aren't equipped for or opt for a less expensive contractor. Both of these choices can lead to poorly installed kitchen cabinetry. Balancing cost is important, but you don't want to do so to the point that your cabinets are falling apart. Take it from the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott: Cabinets that are crooked and loose will instantly cheapen your kitchen.

In an episode of HGTV's "Celebrity IOU," Jonathan and Drew Scott quickly point out the loose and crooked cabinets in the kitchen. If those visible features weren't installed well and don't work right, what else might be off in the space? It's not hard to imagine all manner of issues that could arise as the result of poor workmanship. The kitchen, a space that needs to be highly functional, is one of the last areas in the home you want to worry about in terms of safety and effectiveness.