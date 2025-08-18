The Property Brothers Reveal The One Design Flaw That Makes A Kitchen Look Cheap
Nobody wants a space in their home to look or feel cheap, and a kitchen that's an eyesore can have a major impact on the look and feel of the rest of the house. Plus, cheap material can actually impede the functionality of your space. If you are wanting to move soon or can't quite put your finger on what's causing your home to feel less luxe, one cheap design flaw in the kitchen that can impact the sale of your home and the usefulness of the room is loose or crooked cabinetry.
Homeowners that are looking for an inexpensive remodel may end up going with a DIY option they aren't equipped for or opt for a less expensive contractor. Both of these choices can lead to poorly installed kitchen cabinetry. Balancing cost is important, but you don't want to do so to the point that your cabinets are falling apart. Take it from the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott: Cabinets that are crooked and loose will instantly cheapen your kitchen.
In an episode of HGTV's "Celebrity IOU," Jonathan and Drew Scott quickly point out the loose and crooked cabinets in the kitchen. If those visible features weren't installed well and don't work right, what else might be off in the space? It's not hard to imagine all manner of issues that could arise as the result of poor workmanship. The kitchen, a space that needs to be highly functional, is one of the last areas in the home you want to worry about in terms of safety and effectiveness.
What can you do with poorly installed cabinetry?
Though poorly installed cabinetry is a major kitchen drawback, it's fortunately often an issue that can be a relatively quick, simple, and inexpensive fix. If it's just some loose drawers and hardware, you should be able to fix it by tightening a few screws. Crooked cabinet faces may take a few more steps, but it's a doable repair for even beginner level DIYers. You'll just need a screwdriver and a few adjustments to the interior screws. A quick Google search can pull up a video to help you with this project. If you've determined the cabinet doors are beyond repair, no problem. There are some great modern ways to pull off the skirted kitchen cabinet trend that won't require cabinet doors at all.
Go the extra step and maximize your efforts in the kitchen with other small-but-mighty kitchen updates you can do in a weekend. Simple projects like upgrading your cabinets with kitchen cabinet hardware ideas that are next level good can make a huge difference in the space. Another effective DIY project would be painting. A solid new paint job can take your kitchen cabinets from meh to showstopper. Implement some of these projects to fix up your kitchen so you don't need to worry about providing another design flaw for the Property Brothers to point out — who knows, they might randomly show up one day, right?