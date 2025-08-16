The DIY Solution You Need To Disguise Popcorn Ceilings (Without A Renovation)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popcorn ceilings are no longer the home décor favorite they once were. Today, they are a priority target of home renovation projects. There are a number of options for a DIYer to replace this eyesore. For instance, you can cover your dated popcorn ceiling with wood paneling. You can also remove the popcorn ceiling completely by scraping the popcorn texture and hoping the ceiling underneath it (well, above it) is intact. Or you can simply cover it with layers of joint compound to create a smooth, paintable surface. None of these options are one-day projects, and each involves covering or removing furniture from the room, but the last option is less back-breaking than removing an entire ceiling and creates less of a mess to clean up afterwards.

Before you do so much as touch your popcorn ceiling, however, get it tested for asbestos. Between the 1930s and 1970s, compounds used to create popcorn ceilings often contained asbestos, which is an extremely dangerous health hazard. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists asbestos detection and removal as a top priority in any home renovation. You can purchase asbestos testing kits from a retailer, like this one on Amazon, or have a qualified professional test and remove (if necessary) your popcorn ceiling. Once you've tested your popcorn ceiling, how do you cover your popcorn ceiling with joint compound?