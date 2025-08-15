The Fast-Spreading Invasive Vine You Should Never Plant On Your Property

Finding plants for your garden that thrive in shade and provide attractive, healthy-looking ground cover can be difficult. As such, it can often be tempting to choose any option that will grow quickly and in a range of different soils and conditions. Watch out, however, because some of these are actually invasive garden plants that can end up taking over your garden, disrupting local ecosystems, and may even require extensive control efforts to keep them in check. Algerian ivy (Hedera canariensis) is one of those intrusive plants.

One of the reasons this ivy is so invasive is because it is incredibly hardy. It thrives in a variety of soil types and can even grow well in beach locations due to its high tolerance of salt levels. It can survive in temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can thrive and spread in hardiness zones 7 to 11. Though it prefers a shady, windless location, this plant is tough enough to climb up anything from buildings to trees using aerial roots that cling onto a variety of surfaces. In addition, Algerian ivy is also not a good choice for your garden because both its foliage and berries are toxic, making it a danger to small children, pets, and even passing wildlife. But how do you effectively spot and remove this invasive plant if it's already in your yard?