The Popular Ground Cover You'll Want To Plant To Add Lasting Color To Your Yard

With the arrival of warmer weather each spring, who can resist the thrill of those little pops of color as trees, bushes, and different types of flowering plants bounce back to life in their vibrant, multicolor glory. Everywhere you turn, nature is showing off with a razzle-dazzle display of budding, blooming, and blossoming. If you're looking for a way to add some pigment to your yard, one popular ground cover makes a multi-season show of its colorful splendor.

Bearberry (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi), also widely known as kinnikinnick, can delight in all four seasons. In spring, this perennial evergreen shrub produces delicate white or light pink bell-shaped flowers. Those give way to bright red berries by late summer. In fall and winter, the waxy dark-green leaves of this low-growing shrub take on a reddish-bronze color before returning to their bright, glossy green in early spring. And you don't even need to mow it — ever. It can help prevent weeds and soil erosion, so it could be a good choice for sloped areas of your yard.

You may have already guessed that bears enjoy eating the small berries of this plant. However, they aren't alone. Bearberry is a big hit with pollinating insects, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other migratory birds and makes a perfect addition for people who love wildlife gardening. The berries are technically nontoxic to humans as well, but are rarely gathered and eaten due to their bland flavor and mealy texture. As such, they are better left to the wildlife.