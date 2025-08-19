The Subtle Sign That Your Home Might Have A Dangerous Electrical Problem

Let's pretend for a moment that you don't check the temperature of your home's electrical receptacles and cover plates once a month. You might know you should because hot outlets are a warning sign of several electrical problems that can lead to house fires. Or you might not know about that, but who can remember such things anyway? Besides, what are the odds you'll even find all of the outlets?

Let's take a quick look at why you must check them from time to time — or at least know how to react if you happen across a hot outlet. In the case of a genuinely overheated receptacle, the cause is usually an excess of amperage moving through the outlet. This could be because you're using the wrong receptacle (say, a 15-amp receptacle for a 20-amp circuit), because you have things plugged in that are drawing too much current, or because you have a wiring problem like loose terminal connections. Though it's uncommon, overheating can also happen when a circuit is too long or has an overly long extension cord plugged into it. Electrical circuits should be derated in such circumstances; that is, the amperage allowed on the circuit is reduced when the electricity travels farther than a specified distance. Meanwhile, the voltage drop over a long extension cord can cause a device like an electric motor on the other end to attempt to draw more amperage than usual, creating even more heat.

That's all pretty scary. But sometimes outlets get warm, and it's usually perfectly normal and safe. How can you tell which situations are normal and which are dangerous?