The DIY Electrical Mistake That Can Burn Down Your Home

You might know the feeling. You plug in an electrical cord and the receptacle moves just a bit more than seems good and proper. How scared should you be?

A receptacle that is spongy or that slips around when you try to connect a plug to it is unnerving, and for good reason. Loose receptacles and electrical boxes can be dangerous and while they can be caused by age, faulty wiring of an outlet, or rough handling, the most common cause is probably insufficiently tightening the receptacle or electrical box fasteners... sometimes on purpose. The trouble is that movement in an electrical box can result in electrical connections that also work themselves loose over time, and that looseness can result in arcing, overheating, and fire.

Occasionally you might encounter a receptacle with blade slots that are loose, so that most electrical cords plugged into them are loose from the start. These loose connections are particularly dangerous. They're usually a product of work contacts, but no matter the cause, the very fact of the looseness is a fire hazard. The proper course of action in this case is to replace the receptacle itself (thought you might want to replace it anyway, if the outlet is old and unsightly). More commonly, though, the culprit is a loose screw, a receptacle that isn't attached to your drywall, or an electrical box that isn't properly attached to a wall stud. Often, an overly recessed electrical box — perhaps one left in place after paneling was installed – will prompt an installer to leave the receptacle mounting screws loose, so the outlets don't appear sunken. There are better, safer approaches to solving this problem.