The Towel Rack Hack That Gives You Creative Bathroom Storage In Minutes
There are plenty of creative ways to add storage in a small bathroom. The key is to think outside the box and use items in unconventional methods. For example, photo clips can be used to hang toiletries from your shower curtain rod, while Lazy Susans can help organize items underneath your sink. The only problem? Many storage hacks focus on smaller items rather than bulky things, like rolls of toilet paper.
If you're like most folks, you likely prefer to stock up on toilet paper so it's always on hand. There's nothing worse than running out of toilet paper, after all. However, it can take up a lot of space, especially if you don't have a linen closet. Instead of stacking rolls on top of your toilet's tank and calling it a day, consider using a towel rack instead. The idea lets you make use of vertical space while displaying toilet paper rolls in a way that's easy to reach. It's one of those space-saving, budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner.
How to hack a towel rack into toilet paper storage
It's worth noting that there are different styles of towel racks. You'll want to use one that holds towels with hooks, rather than bars. Also, each hook should be long enough to hold a single roll of toilet paper. If you can't find one in stores, check out this 4-tier wall-mounted version on Amazon. Another option is to use a wine wall holder, like this one on Amazon, which uses hooks to hold bottles of wine.
When selecting a rack for your bathroom, there are other things to consider. Towel racks are available in a variety of lengths, so be sure to measure the available wall space in your bathroom. It's also worth measuring the width, especially if you're working with a tight area. Furthermore, towel racks are available in various metal finishes. Choose one that suits your style or, if you're feeling creative, add a layer of spray paint. You could even wrap strands of twine, faux leather, or other textiles around the bars of the rack to coordinate with your bathroom. No matter your approach, you'll be well on your way to creating one of those organized bathrooms that are truly satisfying.