The Towel Rack Hack That Gives You Creative Bathroom Storage In Minutes

There are plenty of creative ways to add storage in a small bathroom. The key is to think outside the box and use items in unconventional methods. For example, photo clips can be used to hang toiletries from your shower curtain rod, while Lazy Susans can help organize items underneath your sink. The only problem? Many storage hacks focus on smaller items rather than bulky things, like rolls of toilet paper.

If you're like most folks, you likely prefer to stock up on toilet paper so it's always on hand. There's nothing worse than running out of toilet paper, after all. However, it can take up a lot of space, especially if you don't have a linen closet. Instead of stacking rolls on top of your toilet's tank and calling it a day, consider using a towel rack instead. The idea lets you make use of vertical space while displaying toilet paper rolls in a way that's easy to reach. It's one of those space-saving, budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner.