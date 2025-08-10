Are Red Pepper Flakes The Secret To A Thriving Garden All Season Long?

First, let's talk about the downsides of using red pepper flakes in the garden. Just like us, too much spice can upset our pets' stomachs, so if you have a furry friend that likes to sniff around the garden, don't just sprinkle red pepper flakes around. Additionally, outdoor pets, wildlife, and children can get the pepper flakes in their eyes, which can be very dangerous. Sensitive plants can also be harmed by overexposure to red pepper flakes, specifically the capsaicin. Not only does capsaicin burn your mouth, it can actually singe plants like basil and parsley, so be cautious if you choose to apply it. Ultimately, there aren't too many dangers associated with this deterrent method.

Rather than dumping your spice jar into your garden, we recommend making a hot pepper spray instead. You'll simply steep a few tablespoons of red pepper flakes in hot water overnight, strain, then transfer the solution to a spray bottle. To help the spray actually stick to plant leaves, add a few drops of dish or castile soap. Shake the DIY pest repellent well to combine, and then get to spraying! If you're nervous about possible adverse effects, just spray a small patch of your garden and see how it goes. Watering, rain, and time will cause the spray to lose potency, so you'll need to reapply every 7-10 days. You should always wear gloves and eye protection when handling spicy peppers or your pepper spray, and do not spray it on windy days, as you certainly don't want to accidentally get any on your skin or in your eyes. Finally, please consult a physician and a veterinarian prior to using it in order to have the most information on how this spray may impact your children, pets, and wildlife.