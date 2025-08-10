We Gave This Dryer Lint Trap Cleaning Hack A Shot, And In One Word: Yikes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Laundry, the job that is never done, at least for me. I am blessed with efficient and time-saving washers and dryers, but even though I know how to use a clothes dryer, my hamper is never empty. Electric and gas clothes dryers are hardworking appliances, but in part because of their heavy workload, they need upkeep to operate safely and efficiently, and without problems (like rust stains on my clothes). Preventing lint buildup is critical. Lint can clog your venting, making your dryer far less effective. It can also be a fire hazard. Lint filters are your first line of defense, and you should be checking and clearing them before and after each use. But the filters are not foolproof, and lint sneaks around them and gets lodged in other areas of the ducting and venting that lead to the outside. How do you clean them?

One such area is just behind the lint filter. It is a notoriously hard-to-reach place. The opening is narrow, and it is hard to really see into it. There are specialty brushes that you can buy to do the job, but recently I heard of a hack using chopsticks to reach into the void and pull out the lint. This struck my fancy for a couple of reasons. First, it just sounded so clever. And second, I love chopsticks. In fact, I make custom chopsticks and give them away as gifts. I just had to check this out.