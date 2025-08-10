Downsides That May Make You Reconsider Choosing Granite Countertops For Your Home

Granite has long been a favorite countertop material for homeowners who love a durable surface for cooking and eating – its relative hardness (a 6 to 7 out of 10 on the Mohs hardness scale, in fact). Its long-lasting nature makes it an attractive material, especially for those who cook often in a well-loved kitchen. It's notably heat-resistant compared to alternative materials, meaning you can typically set hot pans or dishes straight onto your counter for a few moments, without worry of blistering or melting. It's also relatively scratch-resistant given its hardness rating, too. However, with all of these pros to the material, there are also some potentially big cons that you should consider when deciding if granite is the right countertop material for your kitchen.

First, granite comes in many varieties, and while most are as durable as we mentioned, not all kinds are created equal. Granite is a natural stone, predominantly composed of quartz, feldspar, and other minerals — the varied composition of which gives the stone distinctively varieties of colors and patterns. With this variety of granite, though, comes some vulnerabilities that can make some granites much less desirable than others. Weaker granites tend to have lower quartz content, like Brazilian Santa Cecilia granite. Having to be cautious about what kind of granite you select is just the tip of the iceberg, though — there are certainly other downsides to the stone that may have you reconsidering what you want for your home.