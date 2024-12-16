Maintenance Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Granite Countertops

Granite countertops are known to be durable stone options that require minimal maintenance, but this doesn't mean there isn't some care required. Blunders like using the wrong cleaning products or leaving certain items out can lead to etching, staining, and other deformities. Although some blemishes on your stone counters are easy to repair, extensive damage may require replacing a section or even the entire countertop. Given the typically higher cost of granite countertops, it's important to not only keep up with general maintenance but also to do your best to prevent issues that could compromise their longevity.

Thankfully, many of these typical maintenance mistakes are easily avoidable, so you won't need to change up your routine too much. With so many good qualities, like heat resistance and durability, granite countertops are worth the extra bit of effort to maintain their condition. All you'll need is a little knowledge, a slight adjustment to your care routine, and mindfulness of common issues to keep your stone countertop a beautiful feature in your home. Here are some common mistakes to avoid, along with tips to keep your granite countertops as stunning as the day they were installed.