Sherwin-Williams' 2026 Color Forecast Is Here & It's Stunning - Here's How To Use It

Sherwin-Williams recently introduced its Colormix Anthology Volume Two, which contains four meticulously curated paint color palettes forecasted to set the tone for 2026. With distinctly different aesthetics in mind, there is a vibe and mood for everyone in the annual Sherwin-Williams Colormix forecast, which can be used as a tool to help narrow down options in an endless sea of paint swatches. The Frosted Tints palette embraces cool, airy soft pastels aimed at creating a subtle and refreshing nod to color, while the Sunbaked Hues collection jumps unapologetically into the enveloping embrace of bolder warm shades that feel both nostalgic yet updated. The Restorative Darks palette creates timeless appeal by showcasing moody, deep, desaturated hues to create unforgettable yet tranquil wow-factor, while the Foundational Neutrals palette creates the same classic result with a mix of nuanced neutral shades with complex undertones for depth and sophistication.

Depending on which color palette and look appeals to you, the Colormix forecast is a fantastic guide to help inspire you to take a step past your comfort zone to try something new and exciting. However, it's worth noting it's important to choose what you love, not just what is trending for the sake of staying current, in order for your home's aesthetic to feel timeless to your personal taste – I can't tell you how many times I've seen as an interior designer that people tire of trending paint choices quickly because they don't speak to them personally. But if some of the shades in the Colormix Anthology make your heart sing, let's break down the overall vibe each palette brings and how to incorporate them into your home so you can enjoy them for a long time to come.