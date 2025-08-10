The Stylish Shiplap Wall Idea That Will Instantly Transform Your Bathroom
Some parts of the home are famously difficult to paint such as high ceilings, stairwells, and the spaces around windows. But possibly the most frustrating location to renovate is the area behind a toilet, particularly in a bathroom that doesn't have much space. So, does that mean you have to leave this room looking tired and out of date? Of course not! This easy and affordable hack is a great way to update your restroom without the need for any awkward bending over or unsightly paint spills.
Content creator @thegibbyhome on TikTok has found a brilliant way to quickly refresh this space. By purchasing a pack of ready-made shiplap, they were able to paint the wood before nailing it to the wall, thus completely doing away with the need to paint the wall itself. This hack is great because it also gets rid of the need to learn how to remove the toilet, as this can be time-consuming, complicated, and often involves getting in a plumber to take care of all the important connections. In addition, the shiplap can be removed at any time if you want to change out the look of the room, making it both practical and versatile. So, why not give this simple, stylish option a try in your own home?
How to make this shiplap hack work for you
This clever hack is a great way to brighten up an often-dull area of the bathroom with a fresh update, but can it work for you? The first thing to consider is the size of your bathroom. As shown in the video, this trick works great as a small space idea, but it is important to measure your space before sourcing the shiplap to ensure it will fit properly. Keep in mind that you may need to cut the slats down to size in order to completely cover the wall. You will also need to think about the existing material on your bathroom's walls. This shiplap option works great for drywall as it can simply be nailed into the plaster behind; however, if the space behind your toilet is tiled, the nail gun won't be effective, and you may need to consider removing the tile first before trying out this stylish look.
If you're keen to make this hack even more wallet- and environmentally-friendly, why not use scrap wood instead of purchasing ready-made shiplap? Though the creators of this video purchased their material from a home renovation store, you could always consider using spare timber you already have lying around the house from another project. This will help you get the look of shiplap walls for less and even add a more rustic, textured feel while keeping costs down. If you don't have scrap wood at home, it can often be attained from construction sites — with the proper permission — or online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist.