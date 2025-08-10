The Stylish Shiplap Wall Idea That Will Instantly Transform Your Bathroom

Some parts of the home are famously difficult to paint such as high ceilings, stairwells, and the spaces around windows. But possibly the most frustrating location to renovate is the area behind a toilet, particularly in a bathroom that doesn't have much space. So, does that mean you have to leave this room looking tired and out of date? Of course not! This easy and affordable hack is a great way to update your restroom without the need for any awkward bending over or unsightly paint spills.

Content creator @thegibbyhome on TikTok has found a brilliant way to quickly refresh this space. By purchasing a pack of ready-made shiplap, they were able to paint the wood before nailing it to the wall, thus completely doing away with the need to paint the wall itself. This hack is great because it also gets rid of the need to learn how to remove the toilet, as this can be time-consuming, complicated, and often involves getting in a plumber to take care of all the important connections. In addition, the shiplap can be removed at any time if you want to change out the look of the room, making it both practical and versatile. So, why not give this simple, stylish option a try in your own home?