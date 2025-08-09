The Unexpected Pantry Item That May Keep Spiders Out Of The House

If you're looking for a way to get rid of spiders in your home, you might turn to a commercial spray or use moth balls or perhaps an essential oil as your go-to solution. You probably never thought of just laying out a popular food item to keep them away: chestnuts! When you think of chestnuts, you're more likely to think of roasting them on an open fire at Christmas time. Or maybe you think of the blight that killed most of the chestnut trees once dominating the forests of the eastern United States. Chestnuts aren't even likely the first natural scent you can use to repel spiders, but they are one of the most effective. For some species of spiders, chestnuts can be even more effective than mint oil in keeping spiders at bay.

In some parts of the world, the oil from chestnuts is used as an insect repellent. The husks or outer skins of chestnuts are rich in tannin, a common ingredient in a number of insect repellents. The most prominent oil in the nuts themselves (actually, chestnuts are fruits) is terpinolene, which some evidence claims has moderate insecticidal and repellent properties. One often cited study found that not all spiders that it tested avoided chestnuts, but the study nonetheless suggested that chestnuts "could be broadly repellent to female spiders."