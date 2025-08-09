The Genius Upcycling Hack That'll Stop You From Tossing Old Pillows Again
Even if you regularly clean bed pillows and keep them in good shape, they'll eventually need to be replaced. But did you know that it's recommended to replace your pillows every two years, if not sooner? To some folks, this timeframe might seem short, but it's the best way to ensure you're sleeping on a supportive and clean pillow. It's also essential for maintaining a cozy bed, as lumpy pillows can be uncomfortable and unpleasant to look at. But don't be so quick to dispose of old pillows in the trash. With a bit of creativity, it's possible to repurpose pillows and keep their materials out of the landfill.
Thanks to its filling, a pillow can be upcycled into a draft stopper. When placed at the bottom of a door or window, the stopper will prevent outside air from coming into your home (and inside air from leaking out). This will help control the temperature of your home, ultimately reducing the need to crank your heater in the winter or air conditioner in the summer. In turn, you'll be able to save money on your energy bill and reuse what you already have at home.
How to repurpose an old pillow into a draft stopper
It's a genius repurposing idea that gives new life to old pillows you never use — or, at the very least, need to be replaced. The first step is to gather your supplies: a pre-loved pillow and a pair of scissors. If you haven't already, remove the pillow from the pillowcase, then cut the fabric encasing the filling. Remove the filling and separate any lumps or balls that have formed. This will give the filling volume and make it fluffy for your new daft stopper.
Next, you'll need to decide if you want to use no-sew or sewing methods. Both are wonderful options; it all depends on your comfort level and availability. For a no-sew approach, stuff long tube socks with the filling, making sure to evenly disperse it. You can then tie, hand sew, or pin the ends shut. Another no-sew option is to make a tube with two long strips of cotton fabric and a fusible webbing tape. This type of tape is designed to be placed between layers of fabric. When the fabric is ironed, the heat melts the tape and fuses the fabric together. Alternatively, if you know how to use a sewing machine, make the fabric tube with conventional stitches. In both scenarios, you can stuff the tube with pillow filling and sew up the ends for an upcycled draft stopper.