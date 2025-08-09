The Genius Upcycling Hack That'll Stop You From Tossing Old Pillows Again

Even if you regularly clean bed pillows and keep them in good shape, they'll eventually need to be replaced. But did you know that it's recommended to replace your pillows every two years, if not sooner? To some folks, this timeframe might seem short, but it's the best way to ensure you're sleeping on a supportive and clean pillow. It's also essential for maintaining a cozy bed, as lumpy pillows can be uncomfortable and unpleasant to look at. But don't be so quick to dispose of old pillows in the trash. With a bit of creativity, it's possible to repurpose pillows and keep their materials out of the landfill.

Thanks to its filling, a pillow can be upcycled into a draft stopper. When placed at the bottom of a door or window, the stopper will prevent outside air from coming into your home (and inside air from leaking out). This will help control the temperature of your home, ultimately reducing the need to crank your heater in the winter or air conditioner in the summer. In turn, you'll be able to save money on your energy bill and reuse what you already have at home.