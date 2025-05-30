The Genius Repurposing Idea That Gives New Life To Old Pillows You Never Use

There's nothing worse than lying down after a long day, only to realize your pillow is lumpy or flat. This can make it difficult to get a good night's rest, as pillows are meant to align your spine and reduce pressure on your neck. Not to mention, lumpy or flattened pillows can look quite sad on your bed, since they're unable to properly fill up pillowcases. For these reasons, it's a good idea to regularly replace your pillows — but what should you do with the old ones? Instead of trying to figure out how to dispose of old pillows, consider taking them apart and repurposing the materials around the house, like using the excess fluff to fill other pillows or even a sham.

Start by cutting open the old pillow with a pair of sharp scissors, preferably one meant for fabric. This is especially important if you want to reuse the fabric for other projects (think reusable dusting wipes and craft projects), as the scissors will create a cleaner cut. Next, remove the stuffing from the pillow. It will likely be clumped together, so take some time to separate the fibers and loosen them up. This will give the stuffing more volume, making it fluffy enough to effectively fill other items.