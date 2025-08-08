Easy Tips That Will Boost Your Dyson's Lifespan

Dyson vacuums have been in production since 1993. Since then, they have been well-regarded by critics and consumers alike for their variety of features, easy-to-use models, and thoughtful designs. However, the life expectancy of household items, such as vacuums, depends largely on how you care for them, including steps you should take before using them. So, how can you maintain your Dyson to extend its years of productivity?

One of the most crucial aspects of caring for your vacuum is making sure to treat its battery properly. It is important not to leave your Dyson plugged in for too long after it has been fully charged. This is because keeping electronics plugged in can actually shorten their lifespan and leave them vulnerable to power surges. You should avoid using a non-Dyson-branded battery to charge your vacuum because they generally do not have all of the safety features that the official batteries do. In addition, third-party units can actually drain your vacuum prematurely due to their incompatibility with the brand. Finally, the official Dyson website recommends allowing your battery to run fully out of charge at least once a month in order to extend its lifespan. If needed, you can have a second battery on hand so that one can be allowed to run down while the other is in use. However, these machines have more parts than just the battery, so learning the best way to clean a Dyson vacuum is crucial in helping it run for as long as possible.