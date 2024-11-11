The Best Way To Clean A Dyson Vacuum To Keep It In Tip-Top Shape
Keeping your Dyson vacuum cleaner in the best possible shape takes a little more than just emptying the dustbin. With some basic upkeep, you can significantly extend your Dyson's life and keep it cleaning like a pro. The good news? You don't need fancy equipment or specialty cleaners — just some warm water and a few minutes of attention in the right spots.
No matter which Dyson vacuum you have, there are two main areas to clean: the canister and the filter. Since Dysons don't use bags, the canister is the bin that holds all the dust and debris you pick up, and it can get grimy fast. First things first, make sure your Dyson is unplugged and empty the canister as usual. Then, take a sponge dampened with warm, soapy water, wring out the excess water, and gently clean the inside of the canister. Once done, wipe it out with a microfiber cloth and set it aside to air dry.
Next, locate the filter on your Dyson model. If you're unsure where to find it, Dyson's support page has model manuals available. Once located, pop the filter out and give it a light tap over the sink or trash to shake off loose dust — expect some particles to fly if it's been a while! Rinse the filter under warm water, using only your hands and no detergents until the water runs clear. Shake out excess water and let the filter air dry for 24 hours. Make sure it's completely dry before putting it back in; failing to do so can cause serious damage to the motor. Clean your Dyson once a month to keep it performing its best.
How to clean your Dyson's brush bar
While the canister and filter are the main focus, you might also want to occasionally clean the brush bar, especially if something is tangled around it, like a piece of thread or fabric. First, disconnect the vacuum head from the wand using the release button, as you would when changing the brush head. Most Dyson models have an end cap on the brush bar that you can remove — just refer to your user manual for instructions specific to your model. Dyson also provides handy videos that show exactly how to release the brush bar for different models.
Once the end cap is removed, you can pull out the brush bar, remove any trapped debris, and even rinse it under running water to wash away dirt. Just be sure to let it air dry completely for at least 24 hours before putting it back in the cleaner head. Once it's dry, place the brush bar back in, and voilà! Your Dyson is good to go.
And finally, even though you now know how to clean your Dyson, remember that there are certain things you should never use it for. For example, never vacuum up shattered glass, wet food, or large debris. These, along with any other stuck objects, can cause your appliance to malfunction and you'll be stuck having to troubleshoot your Dyson vacuum.