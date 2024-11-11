The Best Way To Clean A Dyson Vacuum To Keep It In Tip-Top Shape

Keeping your Dyson vacuum cleaner in the best possible shape takes a little more than just emptying the dustbin. With some basic upkeep, you can significantly extend your Dyson's life and keep it cleaning like a pro. The good news? You don't need fancy equipment or specialty cleaners — just some warm water and a few minutes of attention in the right spots.

No matter which Dyson vacuum you have, there are two main areas to clean: the canister and the filter. Since Dysons don't use bags, the canister is the bin that holds all the dust and debris you pick up, and it can get grimy fast. First things first, make sure your Dyson is unplugged and empty the canister as usual. Then, take a sponge dampened with warm, soapy water, wring out the excess water, and gently clean the inside of the canister. Once done, wipe it out with a microfiber cloth and set it aside to air dry.

Next, locate the filter on your Dyson model. If you're unsure where to find it, Dyson's support page has model manuals available. Once located, pop the filter out and give it a light tap over the sink or trash to shake off loose dust — expect some particles to fly if it's been a while! Rinse the filter under warm water, using only your hands and no detergents until the water runs clear. Shake out excess water and let the filter air dry for 24 hours. Make sure it's completely dry before putting it back in; failing to do so can cause serious damage to the motor. Clean your Dyson once a month to keep it performing its best.