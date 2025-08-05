The Quick And Easy Way To Keep Gravel Stable And In Place
Gravel is an excellent idea for a backyard if you're eager to have some extra space for activities, want an attractive border around your flower beds, or are keen to build an easy gravel path through the garden. However, the fact that this substance is made up of a lot of little loose pieces of rock means it can often be prone to moving around where you don't want it to go. But what if there was a way to make sure your gravel stayed firmly in place? Well, there is!
Mulch glue is typically used for keeping ground cover like wood chips secure, but it is also great for stopping gravel from sliding around. To use this adhesive on your stones, you will first need to purchase the product itself, such as this Mulch Stay from Lowe's, which works on both mulch and gravel. You will also need a clean garden sprayer, some eye protection, and gloves. If there are areas around the gravel you don't want to be sprayed, such as grass or pavers, it is a good idea to cover them with a tarp or something similar before beginning. Then, simply spray the mulch glue over your gravel in a thin coat according to the package instructions. Allow it to dry, then add additional coats as needed. Once you are satisfied that your gravel is well-coated, leave it to dry for a minimum of 24 hours to ensure that the glue has time to fully set. And voila! Your gravel should now be stable and secure.
Benefits of using mulch glue on your gravel
This magical adhesive has many features that make landscaping with gravel easier than ever. For example, it is non-toxic and therefore safe to use around children and pets— though it is a good idea to keep them away while the glue is still drying. In addition, it is water permeable, meaning that liquid won't pool on top of it or pour off the sides, causing other areas of your yard to flood. Instead, any rain or sprinkler water will simply filter through and soak into the ground below. The secure gravel will also create a more stable base for any furniture or other items you'd like to place on top. However, keep in mind that not all mulch glue is made to deal with high levels of foot or vehicle traffic, so it is worth checking your product's details if your area gets a lot of foot traffic.
Additionally, some substances may stain clothing, concrete, or bricks and could change the color of the gravel, so you may wish to test the glue out on a small portion to ensure you like the effect. Another important consideration is weeds. While sprouting plants may be deterred because your gravel is more consistently held in place, the mulch glue itself does not kill or block weeds. If they persist, you may want to look into some ways to keep pesky weeds from growing in gravel.