The Quick And Easy Way To Keep Gravel Stable And In Place

Gravel is an excellent idea for a backyard if you're eager to have some extra space for activities, want an attractive border around your flower beds, or are keen to build an easy gravel path through the garden. However, the fact that this substance is made up of a lot of little loose pieces of rock means it can often be prone to moving around where you don't want it to go. But what if there was a way to make sure your gravel stayed firmly in place? Well, there is!

Mulch glue is typically used for keeping ground cover like wood chips secure, but it is also great for stopping gravel from sliding around. To use this adhesive on your stones, you will first need to purchase the product itself, such as this Mulch Stay from Lowe's, which works on both mulch and gravel. You will also need a clean garden sprayer, some eye protection, and gloves. If there are areas around the gravel you don't want to be sprayed, such as grass or pavers, it is a good idea to cover them with a tarp or something similar before beginning. Then, simply spray the mulch glue over your gravel in a thin coat according to the package instructions. Allow it to dry, then add additional coats as needed. Once you are satisfied that your gravel is well-coated, leave it to dry for a minimum of 24 hours to ensure that the glue has time to fully set. And voila! Your gravel should now be stable and secure.