Is Aspirin The Secret To A Healthier Lawn?

While there are a variety of homemade remedies that purportedly improve lawn health, the study has given credence to the idea that Aspirin could work as an effective growth stimulus in our own grassy areas. The active ingredient in Aspirin may help support the immune system of the grass, making it tougher against extreme conditions, as well as speeding up germination time and even helping to deter pests.

In order to use Aspirin effectively for a healthier, more attractive lawn, it is recommended to dissolve just one or two tablets in a gallon of water; it is vital not to use a higher concentration as too much can actually cause your grass to suffer. Once you have your mixture, it can then be sprayed over your lawn once every two weeks. It is also important to consider the ideal time for watering your lawn to allow the grass to soak up all the water and nutrients. Amazingly, this hack may also be effective in other areas of your garden, too. Aspirin has been used by some people as a spray for growing tomato plants because it has been suggested that it may trigger the plant's systemic acquired resistance (SAR), a natural defense which helps protect it from harmful pests and diseases. It is worth noting that studies have only been conducted on certain plant species, and not all researchers agree that the impact on tomato plants is verifiable. However, if you are up for a little trial-and-error in pursuit of a flourishing lawn and garden this summer, Aspirin may be just the trick for you.