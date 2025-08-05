The Baking Soda Trick That Brings Scratched Stainless Steel Back To Life

You'd be hard pressed to find a home with absolutely no stainless steel in it. Endlessly versatile, non-corrosive, and durable, stainless steel is the go-to material for many things, like appliances, cookware, sinks, and more. But for all of these benefits, stainless steel is somewhat easy to scratch. That's because stainless steel is coated in a very thin layer of chromium oxide, which shows scratches easily and is softer than a lot of things it comes in contact with such as abrasive cleaners, contact with metal utensils, and other harder like cast iron. Luckily, it's not hard to buff out most surface scratches with the help of a little baking soda.

Baking soda is very versatile and can be used in ways you never thought of as a cleaner and polisher. The ultra-fine powder particles work as a gentle but effective abrasive, but not so abrasive that it can cause additional scratches like harder materials such as steel wool or harsh cleaners. Whether you're trying to remove unsightly scratches from your fridge, kitchen sink, or go-to frying pan, baking soda is to the rescue.