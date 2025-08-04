Why You Should Toss A Few Balls Of Aluminum Foil Into Your Dryer

The modern miracle that is aluminum foil improves everything from microphones to the phenomenon of casserole dishes that disappear at potlucks. And there are more than a few useful dryer hacks floating around, so it's no surprise that there'd be an intersection where foil makes your clothes-drying experience better. This comes in the form of tennis-ball-sized spheres of foil that might also make a good cat toy or substitute wiffle ball.

The work your aluminum foil balls do in the dryer is mostly eliminating static electricity from your laundry. They might be a little noisier than a dryer sheet and, unlike dryer sheets or those DIY felted wool dryer balls scented with essential oils, they basically smell like the refined essence of nothing. They also don't do much to soften your clothes, but on the whole, aluminum balls are a better choice than dryer sheets.

Aluminum foil emerges after mining bauxite, chemically extracting aluminum oxide, and using electrolysis to further refine it to pure aluminum that's rolled into thin sheets. Even considering all of that, those aluminum sheets are a better choice for managing static cling than dryer sheets, which you might want to ditch. Dryer sheets can contain allergens, cause your dryer to emit hazardous VOCs, and release carcinogenic air pollutants like acetaldehyde and benzene. And, arguably, they don't always smell like something one might find in the natural world.