The Easy Cleaning Hack That Brings Stained Plastic Containers Back To Life

If you regularly use plastic food containers, you know how convenient the vessels can be. First, they're lightweight, making them ideal for travel. They're also generally safer than glass versions, as plastic is less likely to break when dropped. Plus, plastic food containers are affordable, especially if you reuse ones from takeout orders. The drawback? Plastic food containers can stain easily, especially if you use them to store foods like spaghetti, chili, or curry.

As a result, you might find yourself wondering how to get set in orange stains out of plastic containers. Though not harmful, the stains can be unsightly and unattractive. They can also be extremely stubborn, as hot water and dish soap are unlikely to get them out. In this case, try reaching for vinegar, a pantry staple that can help freshen up stained plastic containers. Here's why it works: The majority of food stains are acidic, so acids like vinegar can remove them. That's because "like dissolves like," meaning similar substances can dissolve each other.