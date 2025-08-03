This Plant Is So Problematic, It's Actually Banned In Several US States

Wild sugarcane (Saccharum spontaneum) is one of those genie-out-of-the-bottle errors in the history of invasive species. Among invasive garden plants to avoid, wild sugarcane should be near the top of your list. Most likely native to India and Southeast Asia, it was introduced in the United States in the 1950s for agricultural purposes, but soon escaped and spread throughout tropical and subtropical areas of the U.S. Not only did it turn out to be a poor source of sugar, it's been a major nuisance in the states where it grows. Growing it, importing it, or transporting it across state lines can get you into legal trouble.

Growing mostly along the coast of states bordering the Gulf of Mexico, but also in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, wild sugarcane is such an invasive pest that it has been on the USDA's Federal Noxious Weed list since 1981. Permits are required for importing or transporting wild sugarcane, including its seeds, across state lines. Federal officials have the authority to seize and destroy wild sugarcane and other noxious weeds or quarantine areas of infestation. Several states have added their own restrictions. Florida completely prohibits any use of the plant, which has been found in the Everglades. Even states like Massachusetts and Minnesota, where the plant is highly unlikely to grow, have banned it. So, why is this plant set off so many alarm bells?