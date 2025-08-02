Easily Remove Stubborn Wine Stains From Clothes With An Item From Your Pantry

Few things say class and culture like a glass of deep red wine. It has a place throughout history and culture, with entire regions of the map identified by the wine it produces. (Burgandy, anyone?) Red wine gets its deep color from the anthocyanins in the skins of the grape variety used to make it. Anthocyanins are antioxidants and are sometimes extracted for use as dyes and food coloring. In other words, wine stains really easily. However, to eliminate the stains, turn to your pantry and grab a bottle of white vinegar.

People have been making and enjoying wine for thousands of years. And for thousands of years, they've probably been spilling it on their favorite fabrics. Let's face it, few things can ruin a great evening like a wine spill. The important thing is not to panic. As soon as the wine is spilled, blot up the excess as quickly as possible to keep it from spreading. Don't rub the area; that will cause the stain to spread. Then, try this life-changing laundry hack using vinegar to restore your clothing.