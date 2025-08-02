Easily Remove Stubborn Wine Stains From Clothes With An Item From Your Pantry
Few things say class and culture like a glass of deep red wine. It has a place throughout history and culture, with entire regions of the map identified by the wine it produces. (Burgandy, anyone?) Red wine gets its deep color from the anthocyanins in the skins of the grape variety used to make it. Anthocyanins are antioxidants and are sometimes extracted for use as dyes and food coloring. In other words, wine stains really easily. However, to eliminate the stains, turn to your pantry and grab a bottle of white vinegar.
People have been making and enjoying wine for thousands of years. And for thousands of years, they've probably been spilling it on their favorite fabrics. Let's face it, few things can ruin a great evening like a wine spill. The important thing is not to panic. As soon as the wine is spilled, blot up the excess as quickly as possible to keep it from spreading. Don't rub the area; that will cause the stain to spread. Then, try this life-changing laundry hack using vinegar to restore your clothing.
Soak wine-stained clothes in a vinegar solution
Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere right now and for good reason. Vinegar is environmentally friendly and great at multi-tasking. It can be used to clean, disinfect, polish, and makes a fantastic, inexpensive stain remover for the laundry. Like wine, vinegar is made by fermenting a sweet substance (sugar water for white vinegar) into alcohol. Then bacteria is added to convert the alcohol to acetic acid. This acetic acid gives vinegar its cleaning power to break down tough stains. To remove red wine stains from fabric using vinegar, soak the garment in a mixture of 1 tablespoon of white vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of dishwashing soap, and 1 quart of warm water. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then work a little rubbing alcohol into the stain using a soft cloth or sponge. Rinse with cool water and wash as usual. Once the stain is completely gone, hang the garment to dry.
While vinegar can treat many stains, it is not always the best option. Vinegar can cause some colored fabrics to fade or discolor. Test a hidden area before treating the stain. The acid in vinegar can also weaken delicate fabrics like silk over time, so it may be best to use another method. Also check the care label. If the item says "Dry Clean Only," if the cloth is vintage, or if the garment has embellishments like sequins, don't use vinegar. The acetic acid could damage them. Consider getting these pieces professionally dry cleaned instead.