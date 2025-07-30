How To Upcycle Dollar Tree Jars Into Elegant Home Storage

To begin this countertop storage DIY, simply grab three of the Dollar Tree glass cookie jars for $1.50 each and remove the metal tops. Spray paint the lids with gold metallic spray paint, including any decorative knobs if you'd like them to match. While Dollar Tree does not have any knobs specifically listed on its website, you can pick up inexpensive ones like these glass knobs on Amazon. You could also use spare hardware from another project. Once the spray paint is dry, use a dab of construction adhesive to secure the knobs on the center of each lid. While the TikTok shows an attempt to drill a hole and use the hardware screws, the metal lid material is too thin to be compatible, thus the reason the tutorial changes its approach midway, though.

To create the corral for the jars, look for a picture frame or tray the right size for your needs. At 4.6 inches wide each, you will need an internal dimension that's about 14 inches wide by 5 inches deep, though the TikTok looks like it uses one with a bit less depth just to hold the flat area that the tipped jars sit on. To be safe, you'll want to measure the dimensions of the physical item to ensure the final dimensions will work for your jars and space. To further customize to your aesthetic, use a decorative paper and some Mod Podge to line the frame or tray. Nestle the jars into the tray side by side, and you have an adorable, personalized way to display and store small items thanks to this Dollar Tree glass jar DIY that costs only pennies.