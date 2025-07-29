How To Repel Rats Using Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand
It's that time of year when the weather heats up, the humidity is climbing, and it feels like a whole host of mosquitos and other buzzing bugs are constantly around you when you're outdoors. And while many of us may be familiar with citronella oil as a natural repellent against these flying and crawling foes, it actually is a great way to fight against a much bigger pest: rats. Yes, rats dislike citronella, so much so that they experience an adverse health reaction when exposed to the oil.
While for years, it was an urban myth that rats hated the pungent scent of citronella and thus stayed away from spaces that smelled of it, science has objectively proven that rats do have a negative reaction and will, thus, steer clear. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, citronella oil curbed rats' desire for food, causing severe weight loss over a five-week period. Citronella interferes so much with a rat's ability to sense the world around it that it can no longer function day-to-day.
The key to using citronella oil to keep rats at bay, though, is consistency. According to a study published in Applied Biological Research from India, citronella was far more effective in actually repelling and discouraging mice and rats from places when it was applied to an area daily as opposed to just once a week. If you commit to a daily citronella regime, however, you'll be rewarded with a rat and mice-free zone.
How to use citronella to ward off rats and mice
One of the easiest ways to harness the power of citronella oil — a volatile compound derived from the lemongrass plant (Cymbopogon winterianus or Cymbopogon nardus) — is to make an essential oil spray that you can easily apply to large spaces like patios and porches. For a DIY citronella oil repellent spray, drop two teaspoons of oil into one cup of rubbing alcohol (water if you want to be chemical free) in a spray bottle. Adding a bit of dish soap will also help the oil and alcohol mix. Finally, spray those aforementioned areas around your home and yard thoroughly; think of places that rats and mice like to nest or are tempted to find food, and be sure to spray there consistently. Remember to apply daily for the best results.
If the smell of citronella isn't your favorite (understandable, it is a strong scent) then you can use some alternative oils like eucalyptus or peppermint. Scents with strong, almost acrid, characteristics are not well-tolerated by rodents. You can also opt for soaked cotton balls as the method of dispersal rather than spray, as well, particularly if you don't have the time to be spraying every day. For this trick, soak cotton balls in your citronella oil solution (or eucalyptus or peppermint) and place them in those rat-attracting places. Remember to switch out the cotton balls after a couple of weeks, though, since they'll gradually lose their smell. Whichever method, don't underestimate the power of essential oils. They're not just for aromatherapy anymore, but also pest deterrents!