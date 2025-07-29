How To Repel Rats Using Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand

It's that time of year when the weather heats up, the humidity is climbing, and it feels like a whole host of mosquitos and other buzzing bugs are constantly around you when you're outdoors. And while many of us may be familiar with citronella oil as a natural repellent against these flying and crawling foes, it actually is a great way to fight against a much bigger pest: rats. Yes, rats dislike citronella, so much so that they experience an adverse health reaction when exposed to the oil.

While for years, it was an urban myth that rats hated the pungent scent of citronella and thus stayed away from spaces that smelled of it, science has objectively proven that rats do have a negative reaction and will, thus, steer clear. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, citronella oil curbed rats' desire for food, causing severe weight loss over a five-week period. Citronella interferes so much with a rat's ability to sense the world around it that it can no longer function day-to-day.

The key to using citronella oil to keep rats at bay, though, is consistency. According to a study published in Applied Biological Research from India, citronella was far more effective in actually repelling and discouraging mice and rats from places when it was applied to an area daily as opposed to just once a week. If you commit to a daily citronella regime, however, you'll be rewarded with a rat and mice-free zone.