Never Plug These Things Into A Power Strip

Power strips are useful when you want a central place to charge a number of devices at the same time. Using a power strip is also an easy way to reduce your electricity bill, since it allows you to turn off a whole bunch of devices at once so that they're not drawing electricity even while you're not using them. Many power strips have surge protectors, which act the same way a circuit breaker does, protecting your devices by limiting the amount of power passing through the strip. But with or without a surge protector, all power strips have a maximum amount of wattage they can handle, which is why you should never plug into a power strip any appliances or devices which demand a large amount of electricity all at once, especially in combination with one another.

Even with a surge protector, an overheated power strip is a fire risk. Before you plug anything into a power strip, determine what maximum power the strip can handle. The average is between 1800 and 2400 watts. Also determine the wattage requirements of each device you plug in. Many items are fine to use with one. Mobile devices like laptops, phones, or tablets that you plug in to charge a battery have built-in limits to how much energy they can draw from an outlet at any one time. That way, they protect the battery itself from overheating and catching fire. Light fixtures, clocks, desktop computers, radios, and other items that draw a steady stream of electricity won't likely overburden a power strip, but simple math can give you that answer. Check the power cord or back panel of an appliance to find the wattage. And, as always, don't overload the power strip by doing the no-no of trying to double your power by plugging one power strip into another. A power strip is the last thing you should ever plug into another power strip.