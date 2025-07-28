Reuse Dollar Tree Shower Caddies To DIY A Smart Kitchen Pan Storage Solution
Pots, pans, cookie sheets, cutting boards, and other large, but flat cooking equipment take up a ton of valuable square footage in your kitchen cabinets when they are lying down flat on the shelves. Either that or, in an attempt to save space, they're balanced precariously in a haphazard stack that topples like Jenga every time you need to grab something. What you need is a way to stash these flat items on their side to minimize their footprint: A vertical divider cabinet organizer to make the most of every inch of storage space.
While having custom pan dividers installed in your cabinets will set you back hundreds and even the larger prefabricated wood vertical organizers will still be upwards of $80-$150 at a big box store or online retailer, FABEDhacks shared on YouTube how they zip tied two wire Dollar Tree shower caddies together to create the perfect vertical divider cabinet organizer for pots and pans for a total cost of about $3 plus four zip ties from your stash. Can't beat that! So let's break down this incredibly easy pots and pans organization hack that only requires one Dollar Tree product, so you can get your cookware and bakeware storage in tip-top shape for less than a cup of coffee.
Zip tie two Dollar Tree shower caddies together to create a vertical cabinet organizer for pans and cookie sheets
To create a vertical kitchen cabinet organizer to wrangle your cookware, begin by positioning your two shower caddies shelf side up with the top loop hooks facing each other. Insert one hooks into the triangular area formed by the other hook, sliding your caddies together so that the hook portions are fully underneath the opposite caddy's wire frame as shown in the video. Secure the top loops of each caddy to the bottom shelves of the other with a white or clear zip tie so the two units are merged. For more support, add two zip ties in the middle where the two caddies meet, on the top and bottom. Now simply slide your caddy into the cabinet base, and you have a vertical organizer with six medium-sized and one larger slot.
The wider middle section is ideal for a loaf pan, wok, or other extra-deep pan, while the outer slots are perfect for skillets, pot lids, cast-iron frying pans, casserole dishes, cooling racks, cookie sheets, cupcake pans, entertaining platters, and layer cake pans. The two hooks sticking up on each side of the organizer make a great spot for stashing the large but thin pizza pans or cutting boards, though if you have several, you could also stack them together in one of the other spaces.
Who would have guessed that two shower caddies, a few dollars, and four zip ties could get you so much organization!? Talk about bang for your buck. Wrangle the clutter of unruly pots, pans, and cookware storage by DIYing this simple and insanely practical vertical divider kitchen cabinet organizer that frees up so much cabinet space with only Dollar Tree shower caddies.