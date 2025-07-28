Reuse Dollar Tree Shower Caddies To DIY A Smart Kitchen Pan Storage Solution

To create a vertical kitchen cabinet organizer to wrangle your cookware, begin by positioning your two shower caddies shelf side up with the top loop hooks facing each other. Insert one hooks into the triangular area formed by the other hook, sliding your caddies together so that the hook portions are fully underneath the opposite caddy's wire frame as shown in the video. Secure the top loops of each caddy to the bottom shelves of the other with a white or clear zip tie so the two units are merged. For more support, add two zip ties in the middle where the two caddies meet, on the top and bottom. Now simply slide your caddy into the cabinet base, and you have a vertical organizer with six medium-sized and one larger slot.

The wider middle section is ideal for a loaf pan, wok, or other extra-deep pan, while the outer slots are perfect for skillets, pot lids, cast-iron frying pans, casserole dishes, cooling racks, cookie sheets, cupcake pans, entertaining platters, and layer cake pans. The two hooks sticking up on each side of the organizer make a great spot for stashing the large but thin pizza pans or cutting boards, though if you have several, you could also stack them together in one of the other spaces.

Who would have guessed that two shower caddies, a few dollars, and four zip ties could get you so much organization!? Talk about bang for your buck. Wrangle the clutter of unruly pots, pans, and cookware storage by DIYing this simple and insanely practical vertical divider kitchen cabinet organizer that frees up so much cabinet space with only Dollar Tree shower caddies.