Knock Out Weeds Growing In Gravel With The Help Of These Essential Oils

Weeding a garden is hard enough; weeding gravel is doubly difficult. It's often hard to dig through the gravel to pull out roots. Pulling out the roots mixes dirt into your gravel, reducing its aesthetic appeal. Disturbing your gravel also leaves it less compacted and more susceptible to being washed away in the next rainstorm. Fortunately, there's no need to reach for chemical herbicides to solve your weed problem. Essential oils have proven to be highly effective weed suppressants. Three of them in particular — clove oil, cinnamon oil, and thyme oil — are at the top of the list.

There are limits to what essential oils can do. They are especially effective on smaller, immature plants (moreso than on fully grown weeds, so if you've neglected your gravel path too long and have a larger problem on your hand, it may be that the best way to get rid of your weeds is to get on your hands and knees and pull them out one by one). Crawling around on a gravel pathway or driveway can be painful, so get some knee pads or a kneeling pad. Once you've pulled out the larger weeds, you can spray newly emerged weeds with your essential oil spray.