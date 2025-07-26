Skip The Vinegar - Here's An Easy Way To Clean Your Coffee Maker Without It

Somewhere on the internet is a saying that the first sip of coffee touches your soul. For us coffee drinkers, that is so true! One popular coffee brand even used to have a tag line that (their) morning coffee is the best part of waking up. Coffee drinkers do love their morning joe, and it's definitely one of the first best thing about getting out of bed. Humans aren't the only ones who love it. A few house plants like coffee, too! A great cup of coffee starts with a clean coffee maker, so regular cleaning is a must to keep it tasting its best.

Over time, minerals in your water will cause a chalky white buildup in your coffee maker. Eventually, this can start to affect the coffee's taste and ultimately how well your coffee maker performs. You can take steps to reduce this by using filtered water to make coffee — true coffee snobs will advocate for purer water for taste anyway. Regular daily cleaning will help keep your machine clean and tidy, but you'll still want to descale your coffeepot every month or so to keep it sparkling clean and working properly. Vinegar is often used for this, but lemon juice is a much better option. It leaves a pleasing, citrusy scent and won't leave your coffee tasting "off." Here's what to do.