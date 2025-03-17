How To Easily Clean A Coffee Maker Without Using Any Vinegar

Coffee is nothing short of a daily necessity for many people. If you're brewing yours at home instead of spending five or more dollars a day at Starbucks, then you'll need to be regularly cleaning your coffee maker as well. Thankfully, the process is quite simple, so it won't be so much of a chore when it comes time to do it every few months. Many people use vinegar to clean their brewer, but if you don't have a homemade coffee descaling cleaner with that white vinegar on hand (or can't stand the strong smell) you may want to look into other options.

Another household item that people use clean their coffee maker is baking soda. This product has its purpose for cleaning, but it really won't get the job done when it comes to the appliance you use for brewing coffee. Baking soda works great as an abrasive to scrub away tough grime or as a deodorizer, but it's not able to get rid of bacteria, which is people suggest vinegar as a cleaner.

So, if not vinegar and not baking soda, what should you use to clean your coffee maker? Turns out, another common household item can work just as effectively: hydrogen peroxide. And the good news is that hydrogen peroxide is probably already in your house, so you won't need to run out and buy another cleaning product.