Once-Trendy Hardwood Floor Colors That Are Now Making Your Home Look Dated

Once an extremely popular 2010s flooring trend that's now become tired and outdated, gray-toned floors have faded from favor for two major reasons: They're unnatural and sterile-looking. Aside from exposure to water or sun that causes a rustic patina, innately gray wood tones rarely, if ever, exist in nature. Therefore, the once-trending gray-toned wood floors you've seen exist that way because they were artificially gray-washed or manufactured that way. Unfortunately, since most of the population is at least subconsciously aware of this incongruity, gray wood floors give off the nearlyuniversal impression of artificiality. And because they exude fake vibes, they often read as the cheap way out, even if that wasn't the case, which is the last impression you want your new (probably expensive) wood floors to give.

On top of looking inauthentic and often economical, the cool-undertoned hue typically reads as boring, sterile, and uneventful. These soulless planks don't contribute any warmth, leaving the overall vibe as drab, uninspired, forgettable, and, quite frankly, straight out of the 2010s. Even though the floor color is new, they are immediately stuck in another rather visually uninspired era.

If you love the light, airy quality that gray floors give, but want a more updated, classic alternative, opt for a warmer light-hued wood stain. These maintain the same easy-breezy airiness but add a timeless, elegant warmth that makes a space feel more organic and inviting than gray alternatives. Just take care to test out light stain swatches on your specific hardwood species because it can reveal undesirable undertones, such as when red oak floors turn pink. I highly recommend working with a hardwood pro for creating custom light stain colors, as they'll know all the tips and tricks for navigating undertones from experience.