Reuse Wine Corks To DIY A Smart And Stylish Countertop Storage Solution
Keeping on top of clutter on kitchen or bathroom countertops can be a tricky and time-consuming task if you struggle to find a proper home for all those little miscellaneous items. But with this hack from Medicated Housewife DIYs, you can easily collect them into an attractive storage tray that will de-clutter your home and countertops in no time. And the best part? It's made of recycled wine corks, so making this one yourself is both easy and environmentally-friendly.
This simple yet charming DIY tray first requires a base. The original version uses a simple wood circle that can be found at a dollar store, but you can also upgrade this hack by using a 1Plusselect Store wood slice to give it an even more rustic, thematic feel. Alternatively, you can experiment with different shapes such as these Nuanchu blank wood squares, which would be great for storing items such as towels or napkins. You will also need a hot glue gun, some rope or string, a pair of scissors, and around 50 wine corks to reuse, depending on the size of your base. If you don't have that many lying around, don't panic! You could always ask friends or neighbors to see if they've got any going spare that they'd be happy to contribute.
How to make a tray out of repurposed wine corks
To complete this genius hack that stops you throwing out used wine corks, start by hot gluing the corks on their long sides around the base so that they are hanging over the edge just a little. Once you get to the end, you may need to cut one of them a little shorter in order to complete the circle. Then, using corks that are the same height, hot glue a row of them standing up around the perimeter. Finally, add a layer of corks horizontally over the standing ones to complete the structure. You can stop there or you may want to glue a strip of rope or twine around the outside to hide the seam between the rows and give your tray a more finished look. Always make sure to use glue guns and scissors safely to avoid injury, and keep sharp or hot items out of the way of children at all times. If you're interested in doing this craft with a child, you may want to consider choosing a low-temp heat gun to prevent burns.
This tray is an excellent addition to any kitchen countertop because it can store hand towels, spices, sponges, or anything else you may want to have handy. It can also go in a bathroom to hold loose items such as washcloths, hairbrushes, toilet paper rolls, or medicine bottles. Finally, you may want to place it in your dining room to collect napkins, small dishes, or spare cutlery — the cute wine-related theme will help it fit right in as you crack open a bottle with dinner!