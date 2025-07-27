Reuse Wine Corks To DIY A Smart And Stylish Countertop Storage Solution

To complete this genius hack that stops you throwing out used wine corks, start by hot gluing the corks on their long sides around the base so that they are hanging over the edge just a little. Once you get to the end, you may need to cut one of them a little shorter in order to complete the circle. Then, using corks that are the same height, hot glue a row of them standing up around the perimeter. Finally, add a layer of corks horizontally over the standing ones to complete the structure. You can stop there or you may want to glue a strip of rope or twine around the outside to hide the seam between the rows and give your tray a more finished look. Always make sure to use glue guns and scissors safely to avoid injury, and keep sharp or hot items out of the way of children at all times. If you're interested in doing this craft with a child, you may want to consider choosing a low-temp heat gun to prevent burns.

This tray is an excellent addition to any kitchen countertop because it can store hand towels, spices, sponges, or anything else you may want to have handy. It can also go in a bathroom to hold loose items such as washcloths, hairbrushes, toilet paper rolls, or medicine bottles. Finally, you may want to place it in your dining room to collect napkins, small dishes, or spare cutlery — the cute wine-related theme will help it fit right in as you crack open a bottle with dinner!