It's Time To Ditch One Go-To Drain Cleaner For A Safer Alternative

You know the ritual. You notice one day your sink is draining a little more slowly and you ignore it. Then, it's a lot more slowly, and finally, the drain is completely clogged. You're likely to reach for Drano, among the best-known brands of chemical-based drain cleaners. It's effective at clearing clogged drains, but it can easily do more harm than good. You have many safe alternatives, however, to unclog dirt in drains and pipes, one of which you can make yourself with simple household ingredients such as baking soda and vinegar.

Drano's two most potent ingredients are lye (sodium hydroxide) and bleach (sodium hypochlorite). Together, they break down organic matter (all the hair, dirt, food, soap, and other stuff you've washed down the drain), but can also be corrosive of pipes. S.C. Johnson, the maker of Drano, claims the product is "safe on all pipes," as it contains a special ingredient to prevent pipe corrosion: sodium silicate. But tests of sodium silicate have found its use less than fully effective and of short duration in preventing corrosion. Corroded pipes can leak and even break, leaving you with an even bigger plumbing problem than you started with.

A broken pipe is only one of the concerns with using Drano. The Environmental Working Group has given Drano Liquid Drain Cleaner an F grade, noting that bleach and lye can cause severe skin burns, eye damage, respiratory damage, and nervous system effects. Sodium hydroxide also creates a very toxic environment for aquatic creatures and is used to kill invasive marine species and organisms in ballast water on ships. You can do better than washing Drano into your septic system, sewers, and local water supply.