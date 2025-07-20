The Stunning IKEA Hack That Keeps Ugly Laundry Room Pipes Hidden In Style

Some homes have a distinct room for the washer and dryer that guests would have no reason to enter. But others often use this area as a through way between rooms, or sometimes the washer and dryer are even out in plain view. Whether you can hide this room or not, you shouldn't let your laundry area become synonymous with cluttered spaces like the "junk drawer" or "junk closet." The unseemly dryer vent piping that's often a visible eyesore in this area may take less time, effort, and money to transform than you think.

First off, it's important to know that though this large pipe is causing a serious issue for your laundry room aesthetic, it's highly important. Its job is to get extra moisture and carbon monoxide out of the laundry room. Without one, you're at a much higher risk of a fire or other dangers. Fortunately, IKEA is coming to the rescue with the perfect cool hack for your laundry room. One of its products, the IVAR shelf unit, can be used to hide the dryer vent pipe behind doors while also creating a storage hack for your small laundry room. All you'll need is the IKEA shelf, some IKEA doors, and a handy screwdriver. TikToker @mypracticehome used the IVAR doors, but if you prefer something different, you could consider others like the gray-green mesh IVAR doors — whatever floats your boat. IKEA has a wide variety of pieces in its IVAR line, so there are plenty of ways to get creative and have the perfect custom piece.