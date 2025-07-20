You Should Avoid These Common Bed Sheet Colors At All Costs

Yellow has long been a favorite shade for people looking to brighten up their interior spaces and add a bit of sunshine to darker corners. As such, it may seem like a great idea to infuse your bed sheets with some of this daylight hue in order to make your bedroom more inviting and invigorating in the morning hours. However, this bright color can also cause you to feel more awake in the evening, when your brain is attempting to slow down and enter a more restful state. Therefore, having bed sheets in sunflower yellow is not often recommended. Other bright colors like orange may also have this effect as their vibrant shades trick your brain into thinking it is morning.

If you are a big fan of vibrant shades, however, you don't need to despair! There is still a great way to infuse your bedding with these hues without disrupting your sleep pattern and increasing fatigue. By opting for more muted versions of these colors, you can keep brightness in your room while avoiding the frazzled mind that comes with their more vibrant counterparts. For example, a pale yellow works best for bed sheets because it will have a more toned-down energy and can tap into the calming, herbal aesthetic of chamomile. By using sheets with softer tones like these, you can turn your home into a place to recharge for good.