You Should Avoid These Common Bed Sheet Colors At All Costs
There has been much discussion about how to make your bedroom relaxing for a good night's sleep by reducing clutter, adding comfortable furnishing, and blocking out light. However, what you may not have considered is that the color of your bed sheets can also have a huge effect on how your body and mind unwind at the end of a long day. Though research into color theory is still developing, there are certain shades that can have an unwanted effect when used in the bedroom.
Dark, gloomy colors, for example, can result in an oppressive atmosphere that makes it hard for your mind to rest. Alternatively, stimulating shades such as yellow, orange, and purple can keep your mind awake when you are trying to decompress for the evening. Here are some of the specific tones that may stand in the way of you having a positive, restful night's sleep.
Black (and other dark shades)
One of the most prominent colors that you may want to avoid using in your bedding is black. Known for its absence of light, this dark hue can have a variety of meanings including sophistication, elegance, and protection. However, according to Color Psychology, it can also push the brain into thoughts of mystery, depression, and negativity. Even some of its positive connotations such as strength and formality are not ideal for a space where the main goal is to wind down. This can also be the case for many other dark shades such as heavy browns and grays, and using these colors in bed sheets can make your bedroom feel gloomy and oppressive.
If you are still interested in having black, or another dark color in your bedroom, it may be a good idea to opt for using it as an accent color such as in decorative pillows or bedside table accessories to lessen its effect. You can also aim to balance the darker colors out with light, timeless colors in your walls or bedding to achieve a more quiet luxury bedroom aesthetic that will help you rest easy at night.
Yellow (and other energetic colors)
Yellow has long been a favorite shade for people looking to brighten up their interior spaces and add a bit of sunshine to darker corners. As such, it may seem like a great idea to infuse your bed sheets with some of this daylight hue in order to make your bedroom more inviting and invigorating in the morning hours. However, this bright color can also cause you to feel more awake in the evening, when your brain is attempting to slow down and enter a more restful state. Therefore, having bed sheets in sunflower yellow is not often recommended. Other bright colors like orange may also have this effect as their vibrant shades trick your brain into thinking it is morning.
If you are a big fan of vibrant shades, however, you don't need to despair! There is still a great way to infuse your bedding with these hues without disrupting your sleep pattern and increasing fatigue. By opting for more muted versions of these colors, you can keep brightness in your room while avoiding the frazzled mind that comes with their more vibrant counterparts. For example, a pale yellow works best for bed sheets because it will have a more toned-down energy and can tap into the calming, herbal aesthetic of chamomile. By using sheets with softer tones like these, you can turn your home into a place to recharge for good.