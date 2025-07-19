Why You Should Think Twice Before Applying Fertilizer To Wet Grass

Knowing how and when to fertilize your lawn can get pretty technical, and sometimes a good analogy can carry information better than a peer-reviewed study or a chemistry class. And if you're wondering whether you can apply fertilizer to a wet lawn, GreenPal CEO Bryan Clayton has an analogy for you: "You want good sticking without soggy soaking," Clayton told Hunker exclusively when we talked to him about fertilizing wet grass. "Think of it like seasoning meat—you want it to stick to the surface, not float away in a puddle."

If you get the sense that a little moisture is okay, while a lot of moisture is a bad scenario for applying fertilizer, Clayton's analogy has you on the right track. It is, after all, a blade of wisdom refined from a whole field of experience. "After spending 25 years in the lawn care business — first running my own landscaping company and now leading GreenPal — I've seen just about every mistake a homeowner can make with fertilizer," Clayton explained. "And applying fertilizer to wet grass? That's one of the most common."

Of course, as Clayton's analogy implies, it's a little more complicated than "Don't fertilize wet grass." When it is slightly damp, perhaps with morning dew, it is great for accepting granular fertilizer like weed and feed. "But super wet grass? That's where folks get into trouble," he said. Generally, give your fertilizer a couple of rain-free days after application.