The Clever Pool Noodle DIY That'll Give Your Swimming Pool A Glowing Upgrade

Swimming pools are an excellent backyard feature for socializing, relaxing, and enjoying family time, but pools can often look a little dreary after dark due to a lack of appealing lighting. However, what if you could extend the entertainment with a magical idea to brighten up your pool late into the night? This clever hack only uses two materials and will make your outdoor space seem like a luxe getaway in no time.

To start, you will need pool noodles, sliced crosswise into roughly 2-inch circles. Given that they are on average around 55 inches long, each one is good for about 27 floating lights. This is the perfect hack if you already have noodles lying around, but they can also be purchased relatively inexpensively, such as these from Dollar Tree. Remember that, even in the dark, the color of the noodles will still be visible due to the tealight's glow, so make sure to choose ones you like! Once you have cut the pool noodles into rings, simply pop the tealights directly into the center. If your tealights are too big for the existing hole, you can cut it wider to help them fit; however, you'll want to test one first to make sure that the light still floats in the thinner ring. One great option for this hack is to use solar-powered tealights, such as these VOOKRY ones on Amazon, which cost $14.49 for 6, because they do away with the need to change batteries and simply charge up on their own in the sun. Finally, set your new floating lights into the water and enjoy your new peaceful oasis.