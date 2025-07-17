The Fascinating Reason People Are Putting Bar Soap In Their Garden (& If You Should Too)
It's not unusual to find a bar of soap in someone's home. But if you've ever spotted one in a garden, you might have paused and scratched your head. You may have even smelled the soap before spotting it, which can be confusing when you're outside. As it turns out, it's not a quirky lawn decoration, nor does it mean someone left their toiletries outside. Soap can actually keep deer out of your yard and garden, according to fans of the hack.
The reason? Deer have a strong sense of smell. So much so that they're deterred by intense odors, including those released by scented soap. In turn, some people place bar soap near their plants, flowers, fruits, and vegetables. The idea is that the fragrance will naturally repel the deer, preventing them from eating plants. However, don't be so quick to toss soap in your garden and call it a day. There's a right and wrong way to use soap to keep deer at bay.
How to use soap to repel deer
First, you'll need bar soap with a strong scent. A report published by the University of Missouri Extension recommends using soap made with tallow, a type of animal fat. A popular option is Irish Spring, which is known for its fresh woodsy fragrance, but any scented tallow-based bar soap will do. Once you've obtained your soap, you'll need to hang or stake it into the ground. This will ensure smaller critters can't easily reach the bar of soap. To hang it, drill a hole in the bar and put it on a string. (Another option is to put smaller bars in a mesh drawstring bag, which is a genius thing you can do with leftover soap ends.) Alternatively, if you'd like to stake it, pierce a dowel into the bar and stick it in the ground. This should protect a radius of approximately 1 yard, so you'll likely need multiple bars to protect all your plants.
While tallow soap is generally considered safe unless ingested in large quantities, it is best to consult a physician or veterinarian if you have pets that go outdoors. Worth noting, this is also a natural trick for repelling deer might not work for every garden. Its success depends on many factors, including the amount of deer in your specific area. If you are still having trouble keeping deer out of your garden, please consult a local wildlife organization for the best, humane methods to deter them from your yard. Still, it wouldn't hurt to try this inexpensive hack to potentially scare deer away.