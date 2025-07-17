The Fascinating Reason People Are Putting Bar Soap In Their Garden (& If You Should Too)

First, you'll need bar soap with a strong scent. A report published by the University of Missouri Extension recommends using soap made with tallow, a type of animal fat. A popular option is Irish Spring, which is known for its fresh woodsy fragrance, but any scented tallow-based bar soap will do. Once you've obtained your soap, you'll need to hang or stake it into the ground. This will ensure smaller critters can't easily reach the bar of soap. To hang it, drill a hole in the bar and put it on a string. (Another option is to put smaller bars in a mesh drawstring bag, which is a genius thing you can do with leftover soap ends.) Alternatively, if you'd like to stake it, pierce a dowel into the bar and stick it in the ground. This should protect a radius of approximately 1 yard, so you'll likely need multiple bars to protect all your plants.

While tallow soap is generally considered safe unless ingested in large quantities, it is best to consult a physician or veterinarian if you have pets that go outdoors. Worth noting, this is also a natural trick for repelling deer might not work for every garden. Its success depends on many factors, including the amount of deer in your specific area. If you are still having trouble keeping deer out of your garden, please consult a local wildlife organization for the best, humane methods to deter them from your yard. Still, it wouldn't hurt to try this inexpensive hack to potentially scare deer away.