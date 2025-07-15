The Popular Fruit In Your Kitchen That Can Help Repel Pesky Mosquitoes

You can purchase grapefruit as an essential oil, though it may be easier to simply use a grapefruit yourself. Just be sure it's safe for you, as grapefruit (even just used topically) can react with certain medications. If using grapefruit essential oil, be aware that it will need to be diluted with a carrier oil like coconut oil or olive oil before you rub it on your skin or clothes. While nootkatone has been found to be safe, grapefruit oil contains other compounds as well, so it's best to handle undiluted grapefruit oil with gloves while diluting it. Nootkatone is found in the grapefruit skin as well as in the pulp, so use the skin, which doesn't contain the same level of sticky sugars that the pulp has. Grapefruit oil isn't greasy, and it dries very quickly.

If your skin is sensitive or you just don't want to be seen in public rubbing a grapefruit on yourself, you can also rub the peels or diluted oil onto your clothes. Applied to clothing, nootkatone provided more repellency than Repel Permanone, a commercially permethrin-based repellent. One study found that nootkatone was less effective as an insecticide (rather than as a repellent) than permethrin, however, so if, for example, you're trying to kill mosquito larvae in standing water, you might opt for different natural solutions. Still, grapefruit oil is a proven repellent, and as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states, "[t]he best way to protect yourself and your family from mosquito and tick bites is to use an EPA-registered insect repellent." What a relief to discover that something as common as a grapefruit can ward off one of humanity's greatest enemies.