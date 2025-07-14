Easy Ways To Stop Birds From Flying Into Your Windows

The easiest way to prevent birds from flying into your windows is by simply closing your shutters, curtains, or blinds to mitigate reflection, and therefore risk to the birds. If that's not preferred, then planting shrubs or plants in front of the windows acts as a buffer to break up the reflection and make it more obvious that it's not an extension of the sky. Anything you can do to visually break up the horizon will help our flying friends. Just be sure to keep your bird-friendly gardens far enough away from the house to maintain a safe distance.

Other easy methods include creating visual cues for birds to follow. Adding a significant amount of decals to a window, for example, provides a signal that there is an obstruction in front of flying birds. For added measure, you can add hawk decals as these will appear like there's both an obstruction as well as a predator looming about — just note that a single hawk sticker isn't going to cut it (the more the better).

For heftier fixes, consider adding an exterior awning over your windows to shade the glass, and again break up the line of sight and reflective surface for any approaching birds. Another more dramatic approach is to fully treat your windows. There are products on the market, like one-way view, non-reflective film, that can make glass less reflective and therefore less tempting for birds to fly into. Bug screens have the same effect as well. As an added note, putting your bird bath in the wrong spot matters, since tempting amenities can lure birds towards the danger zone, thus try to keep baths and feeders at least 3 feet away from the windows.