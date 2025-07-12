Reuse An Old Chair To DIY A Smart And Stylish Towel Storage Solution

If you have some old wooden chairs sitting around, you may be wondering how to dispose of the furniture — but if you do so, you may be missing out on an excellent opportunity to repurpose it instead. The issue with some of these chairs is that while they may look pretty, they may not be particularly comfortable to sit in — or structurally sound enough to bare the weight of a person. But just because a chair may not be great for taking a seat doesn't mean that you have to give it up — instead you may just have to get a bit creative in how you use it. Lucky for you, there is tons of inspiration as to how to repurpose wooden chairs on the internet.

One of the best ways to repurpose an old wooden chair — particularly one you don't want to sit on — is by turning it into a shelf and towel rack. In order to accomplish this hack, you won't have to do a ton of construction work. Simply saw the chair horizontally through the seat. Then take the back half and mount it on the wall. One more thing before you break out the hammer — you are going to want to mount it upside down. If you so choose, you can also deconstruct the chair even more so that you are just using the back of the chair and a smaller portion of the seat. This could be a better option for you if you are working with a particularly small space, or don't want it to look so obviously chair-like.