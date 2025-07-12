Reuse An Old Chair To DIY A Smart And Stylish Towel Storage Solution
If you have some old wooden chairs sitting around, you may be wondering how to dispose of the furniture — but if you do so, you may be missing out on an excellent opportunity to repurpose it instead. The issue with some of these chairs is that while they may look pretty, they may not be particularly comfortable to sit in — or structurally sound enough to bare the weight of a person. But just because a chair may not be great for taking a seat doesn't mean that you have to give it up — instead you may just have to get a bit creative in how you use it. Lucky for you, there is tons of inspiration as to how to repurpose wooden chairs on the internet.
One of the best ways to repurpose an old wooden chair — particularly one you don't want to sit on — is by turning it into a shelf and towel rack. In order to accomplish this hack, you won't have to do a ton of construction work. Simply saw the chair horizontally through the seat. Then take the back half and mount it on the wall. One more thing before you break out the hammer — you are going to want to mount it upside down. If you so choose, you can also deconstruct the chair even more so that you are just using the back of the chair and a smaller portion of the seat. This could be a better option for you if you are working with a particularly small space, or don't want it to look so obviously chair-like.
How to make this work in your bathroom
One of the most important factors to ensure that this hack will work successfully is to choose the correct chair. The main purpose is for it to be a place to hang your towels, so choosing a chair that has more than one vertical back rung gives you more places to hang your towels (like a ladder back chair). The underside of the chair (now the top) also serves as a shelf. This is a great place to store additional towels, toiletries, or decorations and serves as a stylish storage idea for your bathroom.
In order to get the chair looking as good as possible, you may have to do some refinishing. That said, there are some antique chairs that may already have a desired patina and can work great if you are after a more aged look. Otherwise, however, you may wish to refinish the chair. Start by wiping it down well with a damp cloth. Once dry, begin sanding to remove any old paint, stain, or smooth uneven areas. Once this is done, you can prime and paint the color of your choice. Since this is going in a bathroom and it will be in direct contact with wet towels, it is best to choose a water-resistant paint that will protect against wear and warping. This is also only one of many ways to transform your space by repurposing an old or broken chair, so even if your bathroom is complete, there's certainly a DIY project out there for you.