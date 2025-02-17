Transform Your Space With These Unexpected Ways To Repurpose A Broken Chair

It's amazing that people ever make it to bed at night or to work in the morning. The average home is like a minefield of comfortable places to sit, inviting you to cease any forward progress and take a load off before you even get in the front door. You can pull up a seat in the entryway, at the ends of very long hallways, at various stations within the kitchen, and in the bathroom ... in case using the built-in seating there wasn't what you came for. As often as we apparently like to sit, it stands to reason that we spend a lot of time thinking about (and shopping for) chairs.

As the rules of probability go, if there are more chairs than grains of sand in the oceans, there will be more than a few broken chairs. Re-weaving wicker or fixing the leg on a broken chair can be easy enough to DIY, but would cost you the opportunity to buy more chairs, so that's obviously out of the question. What you need instead is a project for reusing those broken chairs for other purposes, like to create a bench, picture frame, or plantstand. Ideally, the project will be something that you can do while sitting down. Pull up a seat and see if you can repurpose your broken chair into a brand-new decoration or furniture piece for your home.