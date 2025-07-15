You Might Want To Rethink Growing These 7 Plants That Attract Wasps

Believe it or not, wasps are actually a hugely beneficial aspect of many ecosystems. From feeding on smaller insects that damage plants and crops to helping flowers reproduce, these stripey insects play an important role in population regulation and biodiversity. According to Penn State University, approximately 30,000 species of wasps have been identified, with 98.5% actually being non-stinging types.

However, it can be very painful when a wasp does sting, and their angry-sounding buzz makes them a garden visitor that not many people want to have hanging around. So, how do you encourage these creatures to give your garden a wide berth? The first thing to remember is that wasps, like many other insects, are drawn in by bright colors and sweet-smelling nectars. In addition, they also feed on smaller garden pests like aphids and caterpillars, so plants that carry these prey are attractive to them. Below are a few common plants that you may want to avoid growing in your garden if you'd rather not share it with a population of wasps. Although, if you are still interested in planting any of these flowers in your garden, you may want to consider placing some strong-smelling foliage nearby as wasps tend to be repelled by pungent scents such as lemongrass, mint, or lavender.