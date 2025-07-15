You Might Want To Rethink Growing These 7 Plants That Attract Wasps
Believe it or not, wasps are actually a hugely beneficial aspect of many ecosystems. From feeding on smaller insects that damage plants and crops to helping flowers reproduce, these stripey insects play an important role in population regulation and biodiversity. According to Penn State University, approximately 30,000 species of wasps have been identified, with 98.5% actually being non-stinging types.
However, it can be very painful when a wasp does sting, and their angry-sounding buzz makes them a garden visitor that not many people want to have hanging around. So, how do you encourage these creatures to give your garden a wide berth? The first thing to remember is that wasps, like many other insects, are drawn in by bright colors and sweet-smelling nectars. In addition, they also feed on smaller garden pests like aphids and caterpillars, so plants that carry these prey are attractive to them. Below are a few common plants that you may want to avoid growing in your garden if you'd rather not share it with a population of wasps. Although, if you are still interested in planting any of these flowers in your garden, you may want to consider placing some strong-smelling foliage nearby as wasps tend to be repelled by pungent scents such as lemongrass, mint, or lavender.
Sunflowers (Helianthus annuus)
The reasons these flowers are so popular with humans are actually the same reasons they are a hit with wasps, too. Their flat, attractive petals make for a great landing spot for the flying insects, and their bright yellow color is like a homing beacon which signals that tasty nectar can be found inside. In addition, there are several kinds of sunflower pests attracted to the seeds such as seed weevils and moth larvae which lure some species of wasps in with the promise of a tasty meal.
Queen Anne's lace (Daucus carota L.)
Given that Queen's Anne's lace is considered an invasive species in many regions of the United States, you may have discovered these small, white flowers in your garden rather than planted them yourself. However, if you are keen to avoid attracting stinging insects to your yard, you may want to consider removing Queen Anne's lace because it is highly appealing to wasps. Insects are attracted to these flowers because they are easy to land on and produce a high amount of nectar. Though wasps don't need nectar to survive like honeybees do, they are often still motivated to drink the sugary substance found inside.
Golden Alexander (Zizia aurea)
This plant looks a little like a yellow version of Queen Anne's lace, so it is no wonder that wasps are drawn to it as well. In addition to the wide structure that allows them to land easily, their bright golden color can quickly attract wasps to any area housing these plants. If you would still like a pop of bright yellow in your garden without the risk of attracting these flying creatures, you may want to try planting marigolds instead as they feature a pungent smell that wasps find unappealing.
New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae)
Penn State University notes that flowers with single-layered, shallow petals are particularly attractive to wasps because their short tongues can easily access the nectar inside. Therefore, although learning how to grow asters is a great way to add color to your garden, their petals are a wasp's dream. So, it may be a good idea to avoid this plant if having stinging bugs in your garden doesn't sound appealing. Geraniums could be a good alternative, though, because they have much less pollen and will still add interest to your yard. In addition, it has been suggested that wasps are not able to see the color red, so red geraniums could be an even safer bet for avoiding the insects altogether.
Fava beans (Vicia faba L.)
According to The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources department, some plants such as fava beans have actually evolved to produce special "extrafloral nectaries" located on their leaf stems in order to attract wasps. This is because they are self-pollinating plants which benefit from insect activity, which can increase their yield. As such, it is a good idea to avoid choosing fava beans for your yard, or to at least plant them away from the places you tend to frequent such as patios and play areas to help limit your interaction with any wasps the beans may attract.
Cowpeas (Vigna unguiculata (L.) Walp)
Another example of a plant with the "extrafloral nectaries" designed specifically to attract wasps and other beneficial insects is the cowpea. This broadleaf plant produces purple, yellow, or white flowers and edible peas. But while they make for a great food source to have in the garden, their nectar is quick to attract wasps. If you are looking for a vegetable to grow that will repel wasps from your garden, cucumber is widely believed to taste bitter to them and is therefore may be a good alternative for your vegetable plot (though the evidence is largely anecdotal).
Raspberry bushes (Rubus idaeus)
Finally, you may want to rethink growing raspberry bushes if you'd like to avoid having wasps invade your backyard. This is because the thick, lime-green leaves provide excellent shelter for the insects, so you may even find yourself working out how to safely get rid of an insect nest from within the bush. Additionally, as the raspberries ripen, the wasps will be drawn to their sweet smell and may visit your garden regularly to help themselves to the sugary fruit.