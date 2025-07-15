Essential Tools That Make Cleaning Vinyl Siding A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vinyl siding is a popular exterior housing material due to its energy efficiency, durability, and variety of styles. It even comes in a range of different vinyl plank sizes to help you find the perfect fit for your home, whether you like a vertical or horizontal look. However, siding such as this can often become an eyesore over time due to a build-up of dirt, mold, oil, or grease. So, how do you get your vinyl shining like new with just a few simple tools that won't break the bank?
One of the most popular tools for cleaning vinyl siding is the simple, yet effective, garden hose. Sprayers can be attached to the hose for a more precise clean, or the hose can be set to a high-pressure setting and used on its own to scrape away the dirt or debris that may have accumulated over months or years. But what if the garden hose just simply isn't cutting it?
Use a pressure washer for gleaming siding
In some cases, typical garden hoses don't provide the kind of water pressure needed to properly remove tough grime, resulting in a patchy cleaning job and endless frustration. Additionally, this also means that the water often can't reach the higher sections of the house, leading to the need for ladders in order to access those hard-to-reach places. But, fear not, because the hose's powerful cousin, the power washer, does away with the need for hours of cleaning and can sometimes even reach high-up spots without a ladder.
Pressure washers, even the ones available to consumers such as this mobile Westinghouse electric pressure washer, are extremely powerful. They can employ from 500 to 4,000 pounds per square inch (PSI) of pressure. It is therefore important to use them with caution by reading up on tips for using a pressure washer, such as wearing proper protective goggles and closed-toe shoes at all times. Additionally, you may wish to move or cover any objects such as grills, patio furniture, or plant pots which may be damaged or stripped of paint by the harsh stream. The washer can be used on its own to strip off dirt, bird poop, and cobwebs, or soapy water can be added to help break down grease and mold. However, not all siding is able to withstand the high pressure of these power washers, so some gentler options are worth considering, too.
Alternative solutions for fragile siding
One of the downsides of vinyl siding is that is can sometimes become fragile or shift apart, particularly when it has been exposed to the elements for many years. In these cases, it may be a good idea to use less abrasive techniques to free the siding from its unattractive muck. For example, using a microfiber cloth with a bleach-based solution, while wearing the proper protective gear such as gloves and a mask, is a great way to remove mold, algae, and mildew. However, it is important to dilute the bleach by using a solution of 1 parts bleach to 3 part water in order to avoid discoloring the siding.
Alternatively, if you'd rather avoid using bleach altogether, a mixture made of 30% white vinegar and 70% water can be effective against a variety of stains, though this option may take a bit more scrubbing to remove set-in grime. Finally, dedicated soft wash brushes are also available for purchase, such as the Unger Professional HydroPower brush, which provides gentle yet productive scrubbing power.