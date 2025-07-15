Tidy Up Your Bathroom By Tossing Out These 9 Toxic Items
With modern convenience comes modern problems, and sadly nowadays the mass production of products in the cheapest and easiest ways can lead us, the consumers, to unknowingly harboring toxic household items that you really should throw away. No room in the house may have so many toxic features other than the bathroom, a space where we readily use cosmetics with unreadable ingredients, cleaners filled with chemicals, and objects with microplastics that can get absorbed into our body via inhalation or absorption. If you're ready to clear your bathroom space of toxic substances, we've rounded up some of the worst offenders you should be ready to throw out during your next declutter or tidying-up day.
From plastic shower curtains to dental floss (yes, dental floss), there are many objects in the bathroom that aren't the best for your health and well-being. In a space that's meant to be your spa-worthy sanctuary at home, the last thing you need is to be worried about how your environment may be adversely affecting you. With some mindful declutter suggestions, though, your bathroom can be a safer space that you can effectively relax in without worry.
Toilet Paper
It's true: something as innocuous as toilet paper could actually be a toxic beacon in the bathroom. As it turns out, that crisp, white color isn't natural, and many companies actually bleach their products in order to achieve that recognizable, signature bright white. Consumers evidently prefer the white color that's now common in toilet paper, which is why so many manufacturers still undergo this chemical process, which can result in trace elements of dioxins that might be irritating to people with allergies or sensitive skin. Replace it with natural, bleach-free toilet paper, like this Betterway Bamboo Toilet Paper that's naturally brown and also sustainable.
Shower Curtains
While your PVC (polyvinyl chloride) shower curtains are easy to clean, sadly they may be a source of toxins in your bathroom too. During hot showers, your curtains also heat up, which causes the material to off-gas. Those unseen gases, which contain volatile organic compounds and phthalates, aren't healthy for your lungs. And, over the long run, these gases could adversely affect your health, especially if your bathroom is poorly ventilated. Get rid of the PVC liner and ensure your curtains are made of PEVA or polyester, or even go the organic route with natural fibers like cotton or linen.
Reusable Plastic Cosmetic Containers
Using reusable cosmetic containers in the bathroom can be both aesthetically pleasing and useful, but inexpensive, plastic containers may actually be contaminating the things that they're holding. Some plastic containers commonly contain either BPA or BPS, chemicals believed to be endocrine disrupters that penetrate into cosmetics like lotions or shampoos. Some containers are also composed of PVC, which — as mentioned earlier — release vaporous chemicals into the air when heated. If you still prefer to decant your products into reusable containers, though, opt for glass or BPA-free materials, and purge those plastic containers during your declutter.
Dental Floss
Dental floss is another culprit that you likely use in your bathroom often, but it's best to choose another brand of floss if yours contains PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These chemicals are believed to harm your health, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAs can increase the risk of cancers, disrupt hormones, increase cholesterol levels, and decrease reproductive function. The tough part about floss is that companies aren't required to list its ingredients, so it's difficult to discern which brands use PFAs. The best rule of thumb is to get a plant-based dental floss like bamboo floss — especially if it is marketed as "PFAs free."
Chemical Cleaners
Using chemical cleaners in your bathroom is a recipe for toxicity since many cleaners utilize ingredients that can be detrimental for your health, like sodium hypochlorite, ammonia, and trisodium phosphate. These ingredients can be volatile when accidentally mixed, and especially if your bathroom is poorly ventilated, it's possible to breathe in all sorts of detrimental vapors while cleaning. While there will be some cleaning jobs in the bathroom that necessitate harsher chemicals, you can mostly substitute your chemical cleaners with natural solutions, like homemade vinegar cleaning solution.
Skincare and cosmetics
According to a study published by the Environmental Working Group, more than 73,000 products on the market contain ingredients that are linked to negative reproductive effects, cancer, or birth defects. These chemicals, including formaldehyde, isobutyl and isopropyl parabens, and dibutyl and diethylhexyl phthalate, are not banned in the U.S., so in some cases, manufacturers may use these substances to create inexpensive, long-lasting cosmetics. Formaldehyde, for example, is often used in shampoos, hair gels, and body washes. To help you determine what's got to go in your next clean out, consult the Skin Deep database for extensive ingredient reports.
Menstrual Products
Many menstrual products contain ingredients and additives that probably shouldn't be introduced to your body. A study in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology suggests that these components contain endocrine disrupters, like parabens and phthalates, which negatively impact women's reproductive health. Various companies manufacture these products with synthetic materials as well as unnatural fragrance which can cause irritation and allergic reactions (at best), and the aforementioned reproductive health issues (at worst). Using products with natural materials, like cotton tampons or pads, can decrease the risk of toxicity, so it's best to get rid of those old products during your next decluttering spree.
Petroleum Jelly
Petroleum jelly, also sometimes called petroleum, mineral oil, or paraffin oil, is a common ingredient in cosmetics. It's also a beloved standalone solution to remedy chapped lips and dry skin. And, while most petroleum jelly products are generally safe for use, in the U.S. petroleum jelly isn't required to be fully refined. As such, some batches can get contaminated with chemicals, like PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons), substances which the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics says can be linked to cancer. It's okay to be wary and use it sparingly, but to be completely toxin-free, clear out items with petroleum jelly in them.
Antibacterial soap
Antibacterial soap became a mantra of sorts for the super clean, and while the buzzword promises to stop the spread of germs, antibacterial products are actually loaded with chemicals, like benzalkonium chloride or chloroxylenol that can irritate skin, including exacerbating eczema, as well as cause complications with asthma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also likens the term antibacterial to a sales gimmick, with no real research that proves antibacterial solutions are more effective than regular soap and water. Declutter these stringent solutions, and instead stock up on unscented, natural liquid soaps as non-toxic alternatives.