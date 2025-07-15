Tidy Up Your Bathroom By Tossing Out These 9 Toxic Items

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With modern convenience comes modern problems, and sadly nowadays the mass production of products in the cheapest and easiest ways can lead us, the consumers, to unknowingly harboring toxic household items that you really should throw away. No room in the house may have so many toxic features other than the bathroom, a space where we readily use cosmetics with unreadable ingredients, cleaners filled with chemicals, and objects with microplastics that can get absorbed into our body via inhalation or absorption. If you're ready to clear your bathroom space of toxic substances, we've rounded up some of the worst offenders you should be ready to throw out during your next declutter or tidying-up day.

From plastic shower curtains to dental floss (yes, dental floss), there are many objects in the bathroom that aren't the best for your health and well-being. In a space that's meant to be your spa-worthy sanctuary at home, the last thing you need is to be worried about how your environment may be adversely affecting you. With some mindful declutter suggestions, though, your bathroom can be a safer space that you can effectively relax in without worry.