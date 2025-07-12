This Genius Way To Upcycle Old Wine Corks Is Perfect For Plant Parents

One of the reasons using cork inside your planters is such an effective idea is because of the properties of the cork itself. It's a lightweight, impermeable material which means it won't soak up water and won't weigh down your planter. You can cut your cork into small pieces (or leave them whole) and place them first in your planter, below the soil and plant itself. The small pockets of air between the corks will create better water drainage for your plant. Plus, the corks will make your potted plants lighter and therefore easier to move around whenever you get the itch for some redecorating. Using corks will also mean you need less soil, and therefore have less cost per plant (always a wonderful bonus).

Though this may not be as important in an outdoor plant DIY, you might want to consider how to clean cork stoppers before putting them to use to avoid smells. If you want to add some corks on top of your soil for a unique visual, go ahead and give them a nice clean first. That way, if someone stoops to smell your potted roses, they won't risk getting an unpleasant whiff of dank cardboard. After using all those wine corks, have you found yourself with any leftover wine? Here's how to store it the right way using Mason jars. Now, you can confidently say no cork or wine has been wasted with this project!