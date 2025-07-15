The Clever Cardboard Drink Holder Hack That Will Tidy Up Your Cluttered Fridge
There's something so satisfying about an organized refrigerator. However, it can be difficult to maintain order in the fridge, especially if you live with multiple people. In addition to keeping certain items in designated areas and learning how to clean your refrigerator, you can buy storage containers to keep things tidy. Don't limit yourself to products specifically designed for the fridge, though. You might be surprised how unconventional products can transform your refrigerator game.
One such product is a cardboard drink holder, which coffee shops usually provide when you've ordered multiple drinks. It's a humble and simple item, and it's often tossed in the recycling bin soon after it has served its purpose. You might even have a few forgotten holders sitting in your car. But when it comes to optimizing refrigerator storage, a cardboard cup holder might be just what you need. They're versatile, eco-friendly, and essentially free, making them an affordable alternative to expensive organizers.
How to use a cardboard drink holder to organize your refrigerator
First, you'll need a clean cardboard drink holder. Avoid using one that has come into contact with food or liquids, as this might release unpleasant odors in your fridge. (It will also look unsightly!) From there, place the cup holder in the fridge and use it to hold condiment bottles. This approach will prevent them from getting lost in the depths of the refrigerator. What's more, the cardboard material will act as a barrier between the bottle and refrigerator shelf, potentially reducing the risk of accidental messes. Another option is to use a cardboard cup holder to store small snacks like yogurt cups and cheese sticks. Pretty clever, right?
Of course, cup holders aren't the only unconventional items that can be used for kitchen storage. For instance, there's a brilliant sponge holder hack that will help organize your refrigerator. This trick allows you to make use of vertical space in the fridge while making small items easier to find. Likewise, you can add even more storage to your kitchen island with one clever towel rod hack. It just goes to show that creativity can go a long way when organizing the kitchen.