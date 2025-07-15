The Clever Cardboard Drink Holder Hack That Will Tidy Up Your Cluttered Fridge

There's something so satisfying about an organized refrigerator. However, it can be difficult to maintain order in the fridge, especially if you live with multiple people. In addition to keeping certain items in designated areas and learning how to clean your refrigerator, you can buy storage containers to keep things tidy. Don't limit yourself to products specifically designed for the fridge, though. You might be surprised how unconventional products can transform your refrigerator game.

One such product is a cardboard drink holder, which coffee shops usually provide when you've ordered multiple drinks. It's a humble and simple item, and it's often tossed in the recycling bin soon after it has served its purpose. You might even have a few forgotten holders sitting in your car. But when it comes to optimizing refrigerator storage, a cardboard cup holder might be just what you need. They're versatile, eco-friendly, and essentially free, making them an affordable alternative to expensive organizers.